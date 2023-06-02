Judge Excused From Disney’s Fiery Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis

A major shake up has occurred with Disney’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the last year, the relationship between Disney and the state of Florida has become quite strained. It all started when Disney publicly denounced Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, or as it was more commonly referred to, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Since then, we’ve seen the Florida Gov. threaten Disney in multiple ways, even going as far as to encourage a state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. This takeover eventually happened, with DeSantis creating a new board to oversee the district.

Things have not gone over smoothly for either party, with both Disney and Gov. DeSantis filing lawsuits against each other.

Disney sued Gov. DeSantis and the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board members for violation of the First Amendment, alleging that the Governor’s actions were targeting the company and infringing upon its freedom of speech.

DeSantis’ team filed a motion to remove Judge Mark E. Walker from the case, but this motion did not go through.

However, according to new reports, Judge Mark Walker has recused himself from the case.

Walker decided to disqualify himself due to a family member owning stock in The Walt Disney Company.

The case will now be handed over to Republican Judge Allen C. Winsor, who Donald Trump appointed first in 2019.

Some of Gov. DeSantis’ other threats against The Walt Disney Company include raising taxes for Orlando Guests as well as cracking down on maintenance for rides, attractions and even Walt Disney World’s Monorail.

DeSantis even teased building a new state prison right next to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates on this story!