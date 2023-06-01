Disney Area Blocked From Guests After Emergency

A Disney attraction was closed and evacuated, with dozens of Cast Members blocking off the entrance to Guests.

Perhaps the most exciting addition to the Disney Parks and Resorts came in 2019, when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge finally opened at both Disneyland and Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Filled with interactive and immersive experiences, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a dream come true for fans of Star Wars and Disney theme parks in general.

The land features two incredible rides, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, as well as quite a few places to shop and eat. Guests can also design their own droids and lightsabers, though this comes with an additional charge.

Guests can also stop by Oga’s Cantina for an incredible bar experience similar to what you see in the Star Wars films.

Unfortunately, one attraction at the land has encountered quite a few issues recently, resulting in Guests being forced to evacuate the ride entirely.

Inside the Magic reported on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run encountering a technical problem earlier this week, meaning all Guests and Cast Members had to flee from the ride.

Unfortunately, these issues have persisted, with the ride once again closing down. This time, however, dozens of Cast Members blocked off the entrance to the ride, as you can see in the photo below:

At this time, we are not sure if this evacuation was due to a technical error or something more serious. It’s not every day Guests are walled off from an entire area t the Disney Parks, especially not by Cast Members.

Whenever a Disney ride or attraction is evacuated, Guests are typically given one Lightning lane entry pass that they can use for other attractions to make up for the lost time.

Have you ever had to evacuate a ride or attraction while at Disney?