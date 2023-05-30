Disney Guests Forced to Flee Entire Theme Park Area

Guests were forced to quickly evacuate an area ta the Disneyland Resort recently.

In 2019, the Disney theme parks changed forever, with Disney completing its new Star Wars land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. The land eventually made its way to the Disneyland Resort too, allowing Guests on both coasts to experience this incredible place.

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests have the opportunity to live out their very own Star Wars adventures. The immersive land offers two exhilarating attractions as well as multiple places to shop and eat. Guests are also able to interact with characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Chewbacca.

However, as s the case with any theme park, not everyone can go perfectly all of the time.

Anyone who’s been to Universal Studios, Disney, Six Flags, or SeaWorld knows that rides and attractions tend to break down from time to time. It’s an inevitable side effect of visiting any theme park. However, it’s not every day that an entire area is evacuated due to an emergency procedure.

Recently, Gests were forced to evacuate Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge due to a fire alarm.

One Guest shared their experience online, asking if anyone knew more information regarding the emergency procedure.

They claim all Guests and Cast Members had to completely evacuate the queue for the attraction due to a fire alarm.

Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is an immersive flight simulator experience, similar to other rides at Disney like Star Tours and Soarin’. However, this ride puts Guests in control (literally), allowing them to pilot and navigate the iconic ship itself.

The ride is a video game in disguise, letting Guests control the outcome of the mission. `

Have you ever had to evacuate a ride or attraction at Disney? Let us know in the comments below.