Another Date Sells Out During Disney World’s Special Event

Walt Disney World’s special event is proving to be incredibly popular, with more dates selling out completely.

With so many rides, attractions, and fun experiences, a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort can be a magical time for the whole family. From the Haunted Mansion to Pirates of the Caribbean, Guests will find a wide array of classic experiences at the four theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

Guests will also find some truly exhilarating attractions as well, especially at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Here, Guests have several lands to explore, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land.

The theme park also features two of Disney’s most thrilling rides, those being Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Unfortunately, Guests only have a limited amount of time in the theme parks, meaning every second counts.

Because of this, Disney offers Guests the chance to stay in the Parks a little longer with its “Extra-Hours” events. Currently, Disney is allowing Guests to purchase extended-hour tickets for Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, these are going fast, with very few dates left. Inside the Magic previously reported on the limited availability for this special event, and now, one more date is completely sold out.

May 31 is now sold out, meaning Guests only have four more dates available to book. Only four nights remain in May and June. The only dates left are June 7, June 14, June 21, and June 28.

Guests taking advantage of this event can access Disney’s Hollywood Studios between 10:00 PM and 1:00 AM. The event costs $149 per Guest, but Annual Passholders and DVC Members can purchase for a $30 discount. With only four dates left, it’s safe to say the event is very popular among Guests.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World during this special event?