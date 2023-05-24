Disney Park Hits Capacity, Special Event Sold Out For Tonight

An exclusive and magical event is practically all sold out at Walt Disney World. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

When Guests visit the Disney Parks and Resorts, they often want to maximize their time, money, and energy in the most efficient way possible. This means planning their trips down to the smallest detail, making sure they get to ride and experience everything they want to.

From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, there are a ton of things to do when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with only a few hours in the day to do them.

To the dismay of many Guests, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts are only open for a certain, predetermined amount of time, meaning Guests’ most valuable resource inside the Disney Parks is time. However, this doesn’t mean Disney keeps the same hours all the time.

Guests planning their trips around certain events can stay in the Parks later, depending on when they visit. Currently, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is hosting an after-hours event, but tickets are going fast.

Only five nights remain in May and June, with the event being incredibly popular among Guests. The only dates left are May 31, June 7, June 14, June 21, and June 28.

Inside the Magic previously reported on the limited availability for this special event, and now, one more date is completely sold out. Tonight, May 24, 2023, is now sold out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the place to be if you’re looking for thrills and chills. The Park is home to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, one of Disney’s most ambitious and immersive lands to date. Hollywood Studios is also home to thrilling adventures like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Guests taking advantage of this event can access Disney’s Hollywood Studios between 10:00 PM and 1:00 AM. The event costs $149 per Guest, but Annual Passholders and DVC Members can purchase for a $30 discount.

Will you be taking advantage of this event? Let us know in the comment section down below!