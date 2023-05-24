Major Splash Mountain Update Coming Very Soon at Disney

Disney is reportedly adding a major new element to the now-closed Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando.

Over the years, we’ve seen several iconic and classic experiences close forever at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From Horizons at EPCOT to The Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are plenty of beloved rides and attractions that are permanently gone.

While this may make Guests sad and sometimes even angry, Disney is always thinking of ways to innovate with new experiences.

But recently, Disney closed what is perhaps its most classic attraction yet.

Splash Mountain officially closed at the Walt Disney World Resort back in January, leaving fans without the chance to take the infamous plunge until 2024, when a new ride called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open.

This new take on the ride will feature Princess Tiana and other characters from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. Not much is known about what the experience will offer, but the exterior of the ride will be getting quite a “touch-up.”

Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain will also be getting this makeover, with that version of the ride closing forever in May 2023. The version of Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland will be staying the same for the foreseeable future.

While we may still be over a year away, one element of this remodel is apparently about to make its debut at the Magic Kingdom.

As part of this transformation, the iconic tree trunk at the top of the mountain will be removed, with new foliage being added throughout the exterior of the attraction. The largest new addition coming to the outside of the ride is a new water tower advertising “Tiana’s Foods,” which is now expected to be added very soon.

According to new photos, the “Tiana’s Foods” water tower will be installed very soon.

This is not all that surprising as Disney revealed this water tower would be added sometime “this summer.”

Disney first revealed that it would be retheming its iconic Splash Mountain attraction back in 2020, meaning this project will take roughly four years from start to finish. This decision came after years of backlash and criticism due to Splash Mountain’s theming, which originated from a highly-controversial Disney film.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Let Inside the Magic know in the comment section below!