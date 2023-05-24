New Universal Studios Location Taking Shape Quickly

Universal Studios is quickly making progress on an exciting project. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

Things are getting pretty exciting over at the Universal Orlando Resort. Soon, Guests will get to experience an all-new theme park called Epic Universe.

Here, Guests will discover a whole host of new rides, attractions, and adventures to enjoy. The new Park will act as Universal Orlando’s “third gate” and will feature several popular Universal franchises. The new Park will have its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD as well as an expansion to the incredibly-popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The new Park will also feature a land themed to How to Train Your Dragon as well as a land themed to classic Universal monsters. Epic Universe will open in the summer of 2025 if all things go to plan, meaning the Universal Orlando Resort is about to be super busy.

While the Walt Disney World Resort has expanded in some major ways, too, it’s safe to say that Universal will be giving Disney a run for its money with Epic Universe.

To accolade the influx of future Guests, several new hotels and resorts are being built around Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

One new hotel is taking shape quickly, with new photos from bioreconstruct revealing progress being made:

Very wide photo at the intersection of Universal Blvd and Kirkman Rd. At right, a new Universal resort being fitted with windows and lattice for the themed exterior. At left, first concrete walls of a similar Universal resort.

Very wide photo at the intersection of Universal Blvd and Kirkman Rd.

At right, a new Universal resort being fitted with windows and lattice for the themed exterior.

At left, first concrete walls of a similar Universal resort. pic.twitter.com/UmGObJu6XG — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 23, 2023

A closer look:

Lattice being added to concrete walls of a new Universal Orlando resort South of Epic Universe. Lattice for the decorative and themed exterior.

Lattice being added to concrete walls of a new Universal Orlando resort South of Epic Universe. Lattice for the decorative and themed exterior. pic.twitter.com/qdt6ruBApl — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 23, 2023

Current view of a new Universal Orlando resort South of Epic Universe. At center of the building is recently added lattice. This lattice will secure the themed and decorative exterior. pic.twitter.com/dIljRhC73A — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 23, 2023

We’re incredibly excited about the future of the Universal Orlando Resort, and we can’t wait for all of these exciting projects to be finalized. As we stated earlier, Epic Universe is set to open in the summer of 2025.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe? Do you prefer Universal or Disney?