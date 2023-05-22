Disney World Left Empty Ahead of Busy Season, Guests Shocked

Guests were stunned and surprised by how empty the Walt Disney World Resort was, with wait times dropping significantly.

As each year passes, it seems like the Disney Parks and Resorts only get more and more crowded. The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most-visited vacation destinations in the world. This makes sense as Disney continues to open new and exciting rides, attractions, and experiences at its Parks. In the last two years alone, we’ve seen the Disney Parks evolve in some truly exciting ways.

At Disneyland, Guests can now experience Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway. This high-tech attraction first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and can now be found at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland.

Over at Walt Disney World, things have changed quite a bit. EPCOT has its own roller coaster now with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and will also be receiving a new attraction themed around Disney’s Moana franchise.

However, even though the Disney Parks and Resorts are crowded, sometimes Guests are lucky enough to visit on an off day or night.

Wait times and the overall crowd level is significantly lower during the “slow season” than in more popular months like May, June, July, and August. February is not a very popular time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort for those looking to beat the crowds.

Recently, Guests noticed how empty “The Most Magical Place on Earth” feels, sharing their thoughts online.

“Anyone notice the parks are…. suspiciously not packed?” asks the Guest. They share how Magic Kingdom was empty. “Genie plus today was $22. Im walking around fantasyland and this is the first time I’m able to see all the way down the street, alongside other parts of the park, today is probably the most “barren” i’ve seen the parks.”