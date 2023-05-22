Disney World Left Empty Ahead of Busy Season, Guests Shocked

Guests were stunned and surprised by how empty the Walt Disney World Resort was, with wait times dropping significantly.
As each year passes, it seems like the Disney Parks and Resorts only get more and more crowded. The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most-visited vacation destinations in the world. This makes sense as Disney continues to open new and exciting rides, attractions, and experiences at its Parks. In the last two years alone, we’ve seen the Disney Parks evolve in some truly exciting ways.
At Disneyland, Guests can now experience Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway. This high-tech attraction first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and can now be found at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland.
Over at Walt Disney World, things have changed quite a bit. EPCOT has its own roller coaster now with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and will also be receiving a new attraction themed around Disney’s Moana franchise.
However, even though the Disney Parks and Resorts are crowded, sometimes Guests are lucky enough to visit on an off day or night.
Wait times and the overall crowd level is significantly lower during the “slow season” than in more popular months like May, June, July, and August. February is not a very popular time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort for those looking to beat the crowds.
Recently, Guests noticed how empty “The Most Magical Place on Earth” feels, sharing their thoughts online.
The longest wait of that day was for Seven Dwarsf Mine Trains, which only reached a little over an hour wait. The first few weeks of May are a great time to visit Walt Disney World if you’re willing to brave the heat, that is.
Guests typically visit Walt Disney World in the summer months, like June and July. As school is not officially out until late May, the early weeks are a great time to visit if you want to minimize crowds.
Earlier this month, Inside the Magic, reported on how empty all of Walt Disney World was, with wait times dropping significantly across all four Parks.
Will you be visiting Walt Disney World during your summer vacation? What’s your favorite Park to visit?