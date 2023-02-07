Crowds Vanish From Disney World, Park Practically Empty

The Walt Disney World is perhaps the busiest theme park in the country, if not the entire world. From Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, there are hundreds of activities, rides, attractions, and experiences to enjoy.

Of course, the biggest obstacle (besides the price) that Guests will face when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is the crowds.

Guests will need to juggle multiple skills in order to navigate the Disney Parks efficiently, but if you want to experience the most famous rides and attractions, it’s best to be prepared to wait quite a while.

However, sometimes Guests are lucky enough to be visiting during the “slow season,” meaning wait times and the overall crowd level is significantly lower than in more popular months like May, June, July, and August. February is not a very popular time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, something we’ve seen at Magic Kingdom and now EPCOT.

At the time of publishing this article, Spaceship Earth is only a five-minute wait, as is The Seas with Nemo & Friends and Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Mission: SPACE is only a 15-minute wait, as is Soarin’ Around the World.

Unfortunately, Test Track is closed temporarily. Of course, EPCOT’s most popular attraction is still Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, but because this ride utilizes a virtual queue similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance originally operated at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A Guest even shared a photo of how empty EPCOT was Tuesday, which you can see below:

Epcot relatively empty today

The low crowd levels will not last for long, though, with TRON Lightcycle/Run opening in just a few months at Magic Kingdom. This new coaster is based on Disney’s Tron franchise, mostly taking inspiration from Tron: Legacy (2010).

The new coaster will open in April, and we could not be more excited to finally ride it.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World anytime soon?