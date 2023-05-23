“We’re Concerned,” Guest Shocked By Dirty Disney, “Cigarettes, Portable Toilet”

A concerned Guest shared their thoughts and disappointment regarding Disney online, prompting others to respond.

A trip to the Disney Parks can be full of magic and wonder, with excitement around every corner. From thrilling roller coasters like Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney World’s EPCOT to slow-moving boat rides like “it’s a small world,” there’s something for everyone at the Disney Parks.

Since opening, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, as well as the international Disney Parks, have acquired quite a reputation. Guests visiting Disney expect the best service from Cast Members, a fun, family-friendly space, and of course, a clean environment.

Disney is famous for how it deals with trash, meaning the Parks are rarely ever dirty or overflowing with garbage. Unfortunately, Disney cannot ensure the cleanliness of all areas all of the time.

Recently, a concerned Guest shared their disappointing Disneyland experience online. The Guest shares details regarding the parking structure at Disneyland, specifically the Goofy level. The Guest noticed the parking area was littered with trash and dirt, and with Disney’s squeaky-clean reputation, this came as quite a surprise.

“My wife and I are at the Disneyland resort this morning and parked on the Goofy level, and we have seen an insane amount of trash everywhere in the parking structure,” states the Guest.

“Lots of bags of food, cigarette butts, vapes, even a portable toilet bag. Does anyone know if something was going on last night? We are just concerned.”

Guests are highly encouraged to leave Disney as clean as they found it, especially when it comes to restaurants and dining tables. However, parking garages may be harder for Disney to clean and monitor, meaning the illusion of a 100% clean Park may be broken if Guests use it.

We’ve reported on examples of overflowing trash at the Disney Parks, but it’s always disappointing to see when it happens.

Have you ever noticed that the Disney Parks were dirty? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all things Disney!