One Day Left For Disney’s Controversial Splash Mountain

Not much time is left for one of Disneyland’s most beloved yet most controversial theme park attractions ever.

However, few things are more talked about in the Disney community than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original, highly-problematic Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

The new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will feature the titular Princess Tiana and co. as Guests embark on a brand-new adventure.

The ride will feature a completely new atmosphere, as well as new music and animatronics.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain closed permanently earlier in 2023, and Disneyland’s version will soon follow suit.

Splash Mountain will be closing forever at the Disneyland Resort on May 31, 2023. The final day of operation for the attraction will be May 30, 2023, meaning Guests only have one day left with this iconic piece of Disney Park history.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in Orlando, Florida, in 2024, with the west coast version following shortly after. Disney has already made major progress at the Florida location. Check out our coverage here.

