Disney Parks Hit With Thieves, Items Snatched Straight From Guests

One Guest ran to social media to share their story of a disturbing trend happening in the Disney Parks and Resorts.

A trip to Disneyland should be filled with wonder and magic, it is “The Happiest Place in the World,” after all. However, for some Guests, things don’t always go according to plan. Sometimes it’s little things that affect Guests’ experiences at the Parks like wait times, crowds, and weather. For others, it’s more serious issues like medical emergencies or fistfights in Fantasyland.

Unfortunately, it’s just not possible to plan for every situation at Disney, meaning there’s always the chance something goes wrong. Inside the Magic has seen a disturbing trend in thievery at the Parks, specifically with strollers.

One Guest went to social media to share their story of stolen goods at Disney. “We did leave a small disney cooler bag in our stroller with the kids snacks in it juice boxes,apple slices, milk,” explains the Guest. “We left the stroller to go on some rides and we get back and someone stole it.”

They later explained that Disney’s security was kind enough to provide them with two new bags after theirs were stolen.

“The stealing is seriously getting out of hand when people are stealing your kid’s snacks in a Disneybag,” the Guest states at the end of their story.

As we stated earlier, Guests having their personal items stolen out from their strollers is an unfortunate trend we’ve been seeing lately at the Disney Parks.

Stealing of any kind is, of course, against Disney World and Disneyland’s policies that Guests must follow. Usually, breaking the rules results in you getting kicked from the Park, but when it comes to criminal activities, you can rest assured you will be punished if you are caught. Read more on Disney’s official rules and policies here.

Have you ever had any items stolen from you while at Disney?