Disney Employee Smacks Phone From “Disrespectful” Adult Guest

A troubling story was shared recently, revealing a Disney Cast Member reportedly got fed up with another Guest.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opened at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2019. The immersive land can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and takes up quite a bit of space. Hollywood Studios is home to some of Disney’s best attractions. Rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Star Tours have all become modern classics in a lot of Guests minds.

However, few rides are as impressive as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance on this fictional planet of Batuu.

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests have the opportunity to experience two incredible rides, enjoy unique food and speak with some of their favorite Star Wars characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and of course, Kylo Ren.

Officially, Batuu exists during the Star Wars sequel trilogy era between the highly divisive Rian Johnson movie, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Part of what makes this area so special is the interactivity with the Cast Members portraying these iconic characters throughout the land.

Unfortunately, not every encounter at Disney is magical, as is the case in a shocking new story from a Guest who visited the land recently.

“I saw the most annoying lady run up to kylo,” the Guest explains. ” [she pushed] his storm trooper escort out of the way and get in his face demanding a picture with her kids.”

After this encounter, Kylo Ren reportedly smacked the Guest’s phone away. “The disrespect people have for the cast members makes me so mad.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a potentially-magical interaction was ruined by a Guest at Disney.

Guests are always encouraged to interact with Cast Members and characters when inside the Disney Parks. However, Disney Guests are also encouraged to show respect and treat everyone with kindness.

Have you ever witnessed a situation like this? What’s your favorite part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?