A Disney Resort just made quite a significant change to how Guests will pay to visit the magical theme parks.

Each and every Disney Resort and Park is special in its own way, with Disney constantly looking for ways to change and improve the Guest experience.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has changed significantly in recent years, with the most notable new addition being Avengers Campus. This Marvel-themed land opened in 2022 at Walt Disney Studios Park and is an incredible place to visit for fans of Marvel.

Much like the version found at the Disneyland Resort, here, Guests can interact with some of the most famous Marvel characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel. This land also features two rides as well as a quick-service location.

However, the European Resort has also been changing how Guests actually interact with the Parks themselves.

Along with the changes coming to Disney Village, the Resort’s shopping and dining center, the Disneyland Paris Resort will also be changing how Guests pay to park.

This change was documented by Disneyland Paris bons plans on Twitter:

The Visitor Car Park will see its toll be equipped with automated payment terminals on certain lines. Those concerned will be indicated by the “CB” pictogram indicating that only payment by card is accepted!

Guests will now drive through automated ATM payment machines, eliminating the Cast Member-led position at the terminal. It’s anyone’s guess if this new system will make its way over to Walt Disney World or Disneyland in the future.

In other news, the Disneyland Paris recently partnered with certain tax software, meaning Guests can use the Reosdrt to file their taxes and get special rebates.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney Park?