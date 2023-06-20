Guests Can Now File Taxes With Disney Parks

The Disneyland Paris Resort recently announced a new partnership, meaning Guests can use Disney to file taxes.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has expanded in numerous ways in recent years, with one of the most exciting additions being the Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. This immersive land is a Marvel fan’s dream come true, with tons of fun activities and food to enjoy.

Here, Guests will also find two Marvel-themed attractions as well as a whole host of iconic characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Loki and Thor. Disney is also expanding upon its Disney Village section of the Resort, which is similar to Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, or Downtown Disney at Disneyland in California.

Here, Guests are encouraged to “shop til they drop,” giving them a much-needed breather from the hustle and bustle of the two theme parks at the Resort.

Over the course of Disneyland Paris’ history as a theme park, we’ve seen it, and its Guests, do some interesting things. However, nothing could’ve prepared us for the most recent announcement from the European Resort.

Starting today, June 20, 2023, Disneyland Paris is partnering with the SkipTax App, meaning you can process tax refunds with Disneyland Paris. This somewhat confusing partnership was confirmed by DLP Report (@DLPReport), whois shared the news on Twitter.

“The rebate is finalized at City Hall or Disney Fashion. Guests living outside the EU (incl. UK) are eligible for tax-free shopping on total purchases of goods above €100.”

This is by far one of the more interesting partnerships we’ve seen emerge from the Disney Parks and Resorts, and we have to say we’re slightly jealous.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney ride or attraction?