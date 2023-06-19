Disney Park Left a Ghost Town as Resort Faces Several Issues

The Disney Parks and Resort as a whole were left shockingly empty due to several factors. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

The Disneyland Paris Resort has expanded in numerous ways in recent years, with one of the most exciting additions being the Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. This immersive land is a Marvel fan’s dream come true, with tons of fun activities and food to enjoy.

Here, Guests will also find two Marvel-themed attractions as well as a whole host of iconic characters. Disney is also expanding upon its Disney Village section of the Resort, which is similar to Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida.

However, now is not the most popular time to visit the European Resort.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is currently facing one of the largest and most contentious protests any Disney Park or Resort has ever faced, with hundreds of Cast Members holding multiple strikes over the last few weeks.

These strikes have affected everything, from ride and attraction operations to parades and live entertainment. Guests were warned about the effect these strikes would have on the Parks, with Disney even going as far as to offer refunds.

This has certainly limited crowds at the Resort, but this is not the only event that may be affecting Guests.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has been experiencing some harsh weather recently, much like the Walt Disney World Resort has been in the last few weeks.

You can see just how empty the Parks were during the storm in a photo shared by: @itsaustindoes

The rain has effectively shut down Toy Story Playland. It’s like a ghost town.

The Resort’s Toy Story land was left virtually empty, along with the rest of the Resort. Wait times dropped significantly as waves of Guests took shelter from the rain.

This is far from the first time we’ve seen Disney left a ghost town, with all sorts of factors playing into the Park’s emptiness over the years. By far, one of the craziest examples of this phenomenon happened during the COVID-19 outbreak when both Disneyland and Walt Disney World closed.

Of course, most people will want to plan their trips so that the Parks are as not-crowded as possible. Walt Disney World and Disneyland used to have “off-seasons,” meaning Guests could visit during certain times of the year to ensure the Parks were not crowded.

However, these “off-seasons” have slowly gone away over the years as the Resorts get increasingly more and more crowded.

