Screaming Drunk Woman Hops Off Disney Ride, Gets Taken Away By Security

One Guest did the unthinkable at Disney World, hopping off an attraction while it was stuck in front of dozens of Guests.

However, one of the things you can’t prepare for is Guest behavior at the Resort. This is true for anywhere, really, as you never can truly know what someone else might do. At Walt Disney World, we’ve seen nearly everything. From stripping on Disney’s Skyliner to engaging in full-on fistfights in Fantasyland, the Walt Disney World Resort isn’t completely immune to this type of behavior.

While this is unfortunate, Disney does its best to make sure Guests are always following the rules, especially while on rides and attractions.

It’s crucial for Guests to remain seated, keeping their hands, arms, feet… well, you’ve heard the spiel. No matter how boring it may seem, it’s incredibly important that Guests follow the rules, ensuring not only their own safety but the safety of others.

This is the exact opposite of what happened at EPCOT recently, with a TikTok video going viral.

Shortly after a ride at EPCOT got stuck, a “drunk” woman decided she wanted off the ride and took matters into her own hands (and legs). Guests were in awe as she hopped off the boat, screaming at other passengers along the way.

It appears that some sort of argument may have started shortly before she hopped off, with her yelling at a Guest or Guests on the boat.

The video can be seen below:

The Guest who uploaded the video clarified the situation further, claiming the screaming woman tried to fight with people on the boat behind her. The Guest also claims the woman swung at two young workers, scared children, and was eventually taken away by security.

While we’re unsure of what happened to his woman shortly after exiting the ride, we know that Disney takes its security and safety seriously, meaning it’s possible the woman was removed from the Park and even banned from the Resort entirely.

The Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros can be found in the Mexico Pavilion at EPCOT’s World Showcase. While this attraction may not be the most intense, thrilling, or even the most popular, it’s a fantastic little ride that allows Guests to relax and learn a little bit about the country. The ride is very similar to “it’s a small world,” with Guests slowly traveling through the water as they encounter dozens of animatronics.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at EPCOT?