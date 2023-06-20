VIDEO: Guests Narrowly Avoid Injury on Disney World Ride

A video is going viral after a Guest captured a potentially-dangerous incident on camera at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort has received some major upgrades recently. The most notable new addition came earlier in 2023 when TRON Lightcycle/Run finally opened at the Magic Kingdom.

This highly anticipated roller coaster was announced all the way back in 2017, with Disney encountering multiple issues and delays during the construction process. This new coaster can be found in Tomorrowland right next to Space Mountain and features quite a unique exterior, with parts of the attraction visible from the outside.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is the first ride at Walt Disney World to require Guests to use a locker system before riding.

All loose items such as phones, hats, glasses, and other personal effects must be stored in the lockers provided or left with another member of your party.

Recently, a video was shared on TikTok highlighting the importance of the locker system. As Guests make their way around the outside section of the ride, someone drops one of their belongings, narrowly missing the Guests below.

You can check out the concerning incident in the video down below:

It’s hard to make out, but a Guest drops one of their belongings from the ride just as the coaster navigates around Guests outside. This highlights the importance of using the locker system put in place on TRON Lightcycle/Run, as someone could’ve gotten hurt. The Guest who filmed the video claims it was a pair of sunglasses.

As we stated earlier, the Walt Disney World has undergone significant changes recently in terms of its catalog of rides and attractions. EPCOT also received a new roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which has proven to be a fantastic addition to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Have you been able to experience this new attraction yet? What’s your favorite ride at Magic Kingdom?