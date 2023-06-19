Disney Gives Surprising Update on Splash Mountain Project

Disney has given fans a somewhat surprising update on one of its most exciting and controversial theme park projects.

Splash Mountain permanently closed at the Walt Disney World Resort back in January 2023 as Disney prepares to transform the classic log flume ride into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

This new experience, themed to Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, is expected to open first in Orlando, with California’s version soon to follow. While we don’t have a solid timeframe for when Guests can actually anticipate this new ride, Disney did give us a surprising update recently on the project.

One of the most noticeable changes to Splash Mountain’s exterior comes with the addition of a new water tower that reads “Tiana’s Foods.”

This ties into the story of the new attraction, and Disney revealed that Guests will soon be able to see this new element at Magic Kingdom:

In a news release Walt Disney World says “guests will soon be able to see” the Tiana’s Foods water tower at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Disney previously said the water tower would be installed “later this summer.” Maybe install will be timed up with ESSENCE Festival on June 29?

The retheming of Splash Mountain has been a hot topic within the Disney Parks community, proving to be quite controversial among a portion of Guests and fans alike. Some took things as far as creating an online petition to “Save Splash Mountain,” though anyone thinking this had any possibility of affecting Disney’s decision probably lives in “The Laughing Place.”

Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain closed forever in the summer, leaving Guests seeking a refreshing ride into the briar patch out of luck.

The third version of Splash Mountain can be found at Tokyo Disneyland but is expected to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?