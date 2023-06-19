Unhappy Disney Employees Overthrow Park Castle

The clash between Disney and its employees continues, with Cast Members taking over the Park’s iconic castle.

The last few weeks have been challenging for the Disneyland Paris Resort, to say th least. The European Resort has found itself between a rock and a hard place, with Cast Members going on strike for better pay and working conditions.

Over the last few weeks, the Disneyland Paris Resort has been the central location of multiple strikes, with Disney Cast Members publicly demonstrating against the current working conditions at the theme park.

These demonstrations started earlier this summer, and employees show no signs of slowing things down anytime soon.

The most recent demonstration saw hundreds of unhappy employees overthrow several locations throughout the Resort, including the Partk’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle:

Exit the castle and return to Central Plaza #castinstrike we won’t give up #greves to #disneylandparis

(Translated)

Sortie du château et retour sur Central Plaza #castinstrike on lâchera rien #greves a #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/OnZgjH4hVq — Losk.Live – Cast on Strike (@LoskLive) June 19, 2023

The strike continuous through the Resort:

Discoveryland’s globe isn’t on strike for once. #manifestations to #disneylandparis #castonstrike #disneyonstrike

Disneyland Paris Resort President Natacha Rafalski stated that Disneyland Paris Cast Members will need to wait until at least August to discuss any changes to their wages and working conditions, a statement that did not go over well or do anything to cut down on the fierceness of these protests.

President Rafalski claimed that the Resort might not be profitable enough to support higher wages at all, a claim that will certainly draw criticism. President Rafalski mentioned how the Resort has become profitable recently, inferring that giving too much money away to Cast Members may hurt the financial standing of the already-troubled European Resort.

We hope that an agreement can be reached between Disney and its employees, as Disney Cast Members are a big reason the Parks feel so magical to begin with.

What do you think about these ongoing strikes?