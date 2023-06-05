Disney Not Budging on Wages, Claims Parks May Not Be Profitable Enough

Following weeks of turmoil and controversy, Disney is shutting the intense conversation down, at least for now.

In the last few weeks, the Disneyland Paris Resort has been the source of controversy and intrigue. The ongoing Cast Member strikes have become global news, breaking out of the large but not-quite mainstream Disney Park fandom.

This all started on May 30 when almost 1,000 Disneyland Paris Cast Members went on strike, demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

Disneyland Paris would see multiple demonstrations from Cast Members in the following weeks, with another strike planned for June 6.

This caused multiple rides and attractions to close, including live entertainment offerings across the Resort.

However, Disney is showing no signs of budging, with a lead executive stepping in.

As stated by DLP Report, Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski has stated that Disneyland Paris Cast Members will need to wait until at least August to discuss any changes to their wages and working conditions.

President Rafalski also stated that the Resort needs to be careful with the money it’s spending, inferring the Resort may not be profitable enough to afford higher wages at all.

Only time will tell how these disagreements between Disneyland Paris and its employees turn out. Disney has faced similar issues in the U.S. as well, with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Cast Members pushing for better pay as well.

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, announced it would be increasing starting wages for its employees, a move that certainly put Disney in a tougher spot than it already was.

What do you think about the ongoing strikes at Disneyland Paris?