Disney is not having a very zip-a-dee-doo-dah day today — but for a good reason.

For decades, The Walt Disney Company has dominated the theme park entertainment industry, delivering exceptional guest experiences and employing cutting-edge technology in its international parks. From the incorporation of augmented reality enhancements in attractions like the Haunted Mansion to immersive and family-friendly rides and attractions — Disney has set a high standard. However, there may be occasional exceptions to this near-perfection.

Since its inception by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California, the Disneyland Resort has been known as “The Happiest Place On Earth.” Over time, the Disney Resort umbrella has expanded worldwide, including the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. Additionally, there are international Parks such as the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort.

However the Parks cannot function without a very core team of dedicated players — the Cast Members — who are absolutely vital to Park operations and the happiness that Guests get to experience. None of that should come at the expense of those Cast Members in question, though — who have long campaigned for fairer pay and working conditions.

Disney Park workers on strike

As we covered previously, Disney Cast Members have been decidedly upset about the state of worker’s rights at The Walt Disney Company’s theme parks, with plans to strike during Park operating hours to further their cause of better pay and fairer working conditions.

Armed with chants, the Cast Members’ strike, organized by Disneyland Paris Union UNSA, began earlier today on Main Street, USA in Paris’ Disneyland Park. As a result of this ongoing action, several parades have officially been cancelled by Disney Park management. This includes the 4.10pm daytime parade Dream… and Shine Brighter as previously reported, and the 4:50pm performance of Rhythms of the Pride Lands.

Most recently, it was announced that Disney had in fact decided to cancel even more entertainment in advance — namely, the 5.40pm Disney Stars on Parade, as reported by the DLP Report on Twitter:

Stars on Parade now officially canceled ahead of its 5:45pm scheduled time, due to the ongoing Cast Member strike.

Stars on Parade now officially canceled ahead of its 5:45pm scheduled time, due to the ongoing Cast Member strike. pic.twitter.com/AGoKiSVTzO — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

What caused this to happen? In the morning, Cast Members gathered at Main Street USA and in the Town Square in front of Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle, officially flooding Main Street in protest. France is no stranger to worker-organized strikes and protests — as is well-documented in January’s pension reform protests that turned into civil unrest — with action against the Borne government’s reform bill continuing until very recently. Currently, it’s quite likely that future Park operations will again be interrupted if the Disneyland Paris Cast Members and The Walt Disney Company fail to come to an agreement. If this proves successful, strikes like these could potentially spread to workers at theme parks around the world — from Walt Disney World Resort to the Tokyo Disney Resort. For now, only time will tell if the call to action resounds on a global scale.

A video of the Cast Members demonstrating throughout Main Street USA can be viewed below:

Video: Disneyland Paris Cast Members are demonstrating on Main Street. They are requesting better pay and working conditions:

Video: Disneyland Paris Cast Members are demonstrating on Main Street. They are requesting better pay and working conditions: pic.twitter.com/JnRoSBUzxi — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 23, 2023

Do you have an opinion on workers’ strikes like these at Disney Parks? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

You can discover the Magic of Disneyland Paris at Europe’s premier theme park in the heart of Europe. Nestled in Marne-la-Vallee, France, Disneyland Paris is a must-visit theme park that promises an unforgettable experience for both young and young-at-heart. From thrilling rides and captivating shows to immersive storytelling and meet-and-greets with beloved Disney characters (and Disney Princesses). Guests can immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of Sleeping Beauty Castle, embark on daring adventures across Main Street, USA, Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, Discoveryland, and even visit adjacent Walt Disney Studios Park which houses Avengers Campus and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.