Disney Cast Members Go on Strike, Parks May Be Unable to Open

Cast Members associated with a local union are set to strike this summer, publicly demonstrating their desire for better pay.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has seen its fair share of controversies recently. Earlier this year, an entire parade was canceled due to Cast Members going on strike at the Resort. Now, Cast Members are once again set to go on strike.

This was recently confirmed by DLP Report on Twitter:

Disneyland Paris Union UNSA has called for a general Cast Member strike tomorrow, Tuesday May 23 from 6am to 9am as part of some of the Cast’s ongoing fight for better pay and working conditions. It’s unclear what effect it may have (if any) on the Resort’s opening procedure.

Disneyland Paris Union UNSA has called for a general Cast Member strike tomorrow, Tuesday May 23 from 6am to 9am as part of some of the Cast’s ongoing fight for better pay and working conditions. It’s unclear what effect it may have (if any) on the Resort’s opening procedure. pic.twitter.com/Vfbkh3Zrl5 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 22, 2023

The strike will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will involve all Cast Members associated with UNSA. The strike could affect the Resort’s opening operations, though only time will tell what this means for the Resort.

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have faced similar issues regarding Cast Members wanting higher pay and better working conditions. Cast Members at Walt Disney World recently reached an agreement for higher wages, much like the Universal Orlando Resort did earlier this year.

The Disneyland Paris is located in Chessy, France, and is comprised of two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. At Disneyland Park, Guests will find classic theme park rides and attractions. At Walt Disney Studios, Guests will find more intense and intellectual property (IP)-based adventures.

The most recent addition to the European Resort can be found at this Park in the form of Avengers Campus. This Marvel-focused area allows Guests to get up close and personal with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, and Thor.

Avengers Campus can also be found at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and has proven to be popular among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Have you visited Disneyland Paris yet? What’s your favorite Disney Resort?