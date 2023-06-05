Guests Scream as Disney Ride Breaks, Leaves Them Dangling High Above

One of Disney’s most popular attractions broke down recently, leaving Guests hanging from a terrifyingly high-up place.

Disneyland is home to some of the most popular and beloved theme park rides and attractions of all time. From Haunted Mansion and Matterhorn Bobsleds to Peter Pan’s Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean, there are so many iconic experiences for Guests to enjoy at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

However, the California Resort is also home to newer and more modern attractions as well.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the most impressive offerings from Disney by far, featuring an ultra-immersive setting and story as well as jaw-dropping effects. This ride is located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a land themed around Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy.

But if you’re looking for a more original and unique experience than something branded as Star Wars, then Disneyland also has you covered.

Soarin Around The World is one of the most popular rides at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, taking Guests on an exhilarating journey through various landmarks. The ride utilizes a massive, IMAX-level theater as Guests are lifted high above the ground.

It’s certainly not a fun ride for anyone with a fear of heights.

Recently, the ride broke down, leaving Guests hanging dozens of feet in the air. One Guest took a photo of the incident and shared it online.

They claim that after the ride stopped, the ride vehicles dropped, resulting in a scary situation for all Guests involved.

“The screen froze & all rows dropped down a level. It was actually really scary feeling at first! Coming down was not smooth sailing either.”

More Guests chimed in in the comment section, revealing more about the frightening accident.

“I was on the top left side with my girlfriend, sitting next to two young girls screaming that we are all going to die. It was a hydraulic failure of some sort, but the safety interlock worked.”

You can take a look at a photo snapped shortly after the Guests got stuck down below:

Thankfully, this situation was quickly resolved, and all Guests were able to safely evacuate.

Whenever something like this happens, Guests are typically given a pass that they can use to skip the standby line for a ride in the Parks to make up for lost time.

Have you ever gotten stuck on this ride? Have you ever had to evacuate a Disney attraction?