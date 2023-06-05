Disney Coaster Accident Leaves Hundreds of Guests Evacuated

One of Disneyland’s “wildest” theme park attractions faced some serious issues, getting stuck and forcing Guests to evacuate.

While many may write off Disneyland as a place just for kids, there are plenty of thrilling adventures awaiting older and more daring Guests.

From Matterhorn Bobsleds to Space Mountain, there’s plenty for coaster enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies to enjoy too. However, Disney advertises one ride as being “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness,” and we can’t disagree.

This iconic coaster is beloved by all Disney Park fans, providing thrills and theming that are fun for the whole family.

Unfortunately, this wild ride came to a complete stop recently, with the train getting stuck at the station. This resulted in hundreds of Guests being unable to ride.

The incident occurred at the Disneyland Resort, with one Guest sharing photos of the accident online. You can see some of these photos down below:

We’re not sure what caused this issue, but hopefully, Disney will be able to work out the kinks.

The Disneyland Resort has been facing major issues when it comes to the operation of its rides and attractions. Over the last few days, multiple rides have shut down due to technical errors.

We previously reported on this issue, revealing at least six of Disneyland’s most popular rides, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Star Tours, and the Indiana Jones Adventure, had closed at the same time.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was also one of these six rides, meaning it’s been facing quite a few issues.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad can be found at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Have you noticed more frequent ride breakdowns at Disneyland? What’s your favorite ride at Disney?