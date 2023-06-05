Pirates of the Caribbean Closed Immediately at Disney

Disney’s most famous theme park attraction of all time had to close, leaving Guests unable to ride for quite some time.

Over the last few decades, the Disney Parks have created some of the most beloved theme park experiences in the entire world. The collection of rides and attractions at these Resorts is matched by no other theme park.

From classic experiences like “it’s a small world” to more thrilling adventures like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission; BREAKOUT!, Disney has it all.

However, perhaps Disney’s most beloved attraction is one that focuses on swashbuckling pirates.

Pirates of the Caribbean may be the most well-known theme park ride of all time. People who have never even been to Disney know the song as well as the overall setting of the ride.

First opening in 1967 at the Disneyland Resort, the ride can now be found at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Unfortunately, European Guests will be unable to experience this iconic ride for quite a few weeks.

Pirates of the Caribbean closed June 4, 2023, for refurbishment and will not reopen until June 30, 2023.

While they can be annoying and sometimes even trip-ruining, ride closures are just something Guests need to be prepared for, not just at Disney but all theme parks. From Universal Studios and Six Flags to SeaWorld and LEGOLAND, attractions need maintenance, meaning downtime for Guests.

It’s just unfortunate when the ride is as popular as something like Pirates of the Caribbean.

Thankfully, Disneyland Paris is home to quite a few exciting experiences, most notably its new Avengers Campus area.

Inspired by Disneyland’s version, Avengers Campus is the go-to place for all Marvel fans. Here, Guests will interact with their favorite characters like Black Widow, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, and Loki.

The land features two rides as well as several fun live entertainment offerings.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite classic Disney ride?