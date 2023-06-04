Disneyland Facing Disastrous Ride Issues, Guests Left With Limited Options

Guests had no choice but to wait it out after the Disneyland Resort faced some truly concerning and annoying issues.

While Disney may have expanded its theme park reach to multiple countries across the globe, there will only ever be one original Disneyland Resort.

First opening in 1955, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, was the first theme park built by Walt Disney. The Resort contains some of the most iconic theme park rides and attractions in the world, such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

While other Disney Resorts may have these rides, they’ll never be the original versions. Needless to say, the rides and attractions are a big part of the reason hundreds of thousands of Guests flock to “The Happiest Place on Earth” every year.

Unfortunately, the month of June has proved to be challenging for the Resort, with tons of experiences closing down unexpectedly.

Guests shared their complaints regarding these issues online, revealing the extent of the problem. Six of Disneyland’s most popular attractions were closed, leaving Guests with limited options.

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Big Thunder Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, Star Tours, and Dumbo the Flying Elephant were all closed at one point.

Of course, ride closures and downtime are an inevitable part of any theme park, but it’s still an annoying and sometimes trip-ruining issue.

Hopefully, these issues can be worked out before Disneyland faces the intense summer crowds. It will come as no surprise that the months of May, June, and July are some of the most popular months to visit not just the Disneyland Resort but the Walt Disney World Resort as well.

With school out, it’s the perfect time for families to head to Disney. We just hope the rides and attractions will stay open.

Will you be visiting Disneyland soon? What’s your favorite theme park?