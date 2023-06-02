Disneyland Location Disappears From Park Forever

A location at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has officially disappeared, with a new project on the way.

Over the years, Guests come to cherish certain rides, attractions, locations, and elements of the theme parks that they visit. It’s assumed that Guests will make memories at these incredible places, especially Disney.

The Disneyland Resort, also called “The Happiest Place on Earth,” is located in Anaheim, California, and has been providing Guests with magic and joy for decades.

However, things change, and the Disney Parks are no exception, meaning there’s always something new around the corner.

Unfortunately, things need to close down in order for Disney to make way for these new and exciting expansions.

Just recently, a location at Disney California Adventure disappeared forever, as shared by Scott Gustin on Twitter:

The Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. (beer truck) at Disney California Adventure Park is officially gone, clearing the way for a Baymax meet-and-greet in the upcoming San Fransokyo Square set to open later this summer. https://t.co/vtVrlZjnvN pic.twitter.com/d7D6PpIih5 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 2, 2023

The Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. food truck is officially closed and gone forever. While sad, this was done due to a truly exciting upcoming project at the Resor.

At Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts, announced that Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure would be rethemed to San Fransokyo, an area featured in Big Hero 6 (2014).

San Fransokyo will officially replace Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure in the summer of 2023! This overhaul will bring in characters and theming based on the Disney film, and we’re super excited to see the finished product!

The Disneyland Resort is also expected to receive its own Avatar-themed land, as stated by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger himself earlier in 2023.

During the Q1 earnings call, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger dropped several bombshells, including news of job cuts, new sequels to fan-favorite franchises like Zootopia and Toy Story, as well as a company-wide restructuring. However, for fans of James Cameron’s Avatar series, we have some truly exciting news.

Are you excited about this upcoming project? Where’s your favorite area to hang out at while visiting Disneyland?