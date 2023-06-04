Disney Fires Director Behind Box Office Disaster ‘Lightyear’

As part of the thousands of layoffs happening over at Disney, one director has now been let go from the company.

Lightyear director Angus MacLane was fired by Disney over the last week as layoffs continue at The Walt Disney Company.

According to Deadline, the 26-year animator who was part of Pixar’s Senior Creative team was let go from the company amid the mass layoffs happening at Disney. MacLane had a hand in films like Coco, Incredibles 2, and Toy Story 4.

This animated film from Pixar was released in 2022, and while it looked promising, audiences simply did not go out to see it. The film was a flat-out box office bomb.

Lightyear reportedly lost Disney around $106 million. Through the promotions and release of the movie, Disney paid a whopping $373 million, but the Pixar venture only amassed $267 million in revenue. The film’s box office draw was only $118.3 million domestically and $108.1 million internationally.

Disney recently removed a behind-the-scenes documentary film centered around Lightyear from its Disney+ streaming service.

Lightyear was not teh only recent box office disaster Disney has faced, with Disney’s Strange World (2022) doing even worse. The film had a budget of around $180 million and only grosses $74 million worldwide.

The removal of the film is a part of Disney’s cost-saving efforts with its streaming platform, with multiple titles being erased overnight.

Since the start of 2023, The Walt Disney Company has laid off thousands of employees. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the decision to terminate thousands of jobs at the company’s Q1 earnings call.

This bombshell was coupled with several exciting announcements, such as new entries in the Toy Story and Zootopia franchises.

