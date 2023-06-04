Security Called to Disney Ride After Guest Puts Others in Danger

One Guest forced an entire Disneyland ride to come to a complete stop, with security arriving shortly after.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts may be best known for their family-friendly adventures, this doesn’t mean Guests won’t also find some truly exhilarating rides and attractions at the California Resort.

From Matterhorn Bobsleds to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOU!, Disneyland has every type of thrill ride you can think of.

However, the most iconic and truest “thrill ride” is none other than The Incredicoaster.

This adrenaline-inducing roller coaster hits a top speed of 55 miles per hour as Guests travel high above the rest of Disney California Adventure. As the name suggests, this roller coaster is themed around Disney Pixar’s Incredibles film franchise, with Guests coming face to face with the entire family of superheroes.

This ride is sure to put a smile on Guests’ faces, that is, as long as the ride works as intended.

Unfortunately, one Guest caused the entire ride to shut down after they broke the rules and potentially put others in danger.

A video posted to TikTok sparked massive controversy among the Disney Park community. In the video, the Guest is recording their experience of being on the roller coaster with a camera on a “selfie stick” device. The Guests aboard the attraction get stuck at the very top of one of the hills, with two other trains also stuck on the tracks.

After 30 minutes, Disneyland Cast Members begin the evacuation procedure and assist Guests in exiting the ride as safely as possible.

Once the Guest recording gets down to the front gate of the ride, they’re met with three Disneyland Security officers.

These officers informed the Guest the reason the ride had to be stopped was due to their use of the “selfie stick.”

You can check out the full video below:

We assume the use of this device was a safety risk to other Guests, which is why it was flagged and the attraction was stooped and evacuated.

Thankfully no one got hurt, and Disney Cast Members were quick enough to notice.

Have you ever had to evacuate a Disney ride or attraction?