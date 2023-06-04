“It’s Getting Bad,” Classic Universal Studios Ride in Dire State

A beloved attraction at the Universal Orlando Resort is reportedly in bad shape and in desperate need of some TLC.

The Universal suite of theme parks and resorts contains some of the most beloved and cherished attractions in the world. From new journeys like Jurassic World VelociCoaster to classic experiences like E.T. Adventure, Guests are guaranteed to have a great time at Universal.

The Universal Orlando Resort, specifically, is an incredible Resort, filled with amazing rides, attractions, and live entertainment.

The newest ride, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, has proven to be incredibly popular among fans and critics alike, with many calling it one of the best rides in the country.

However, at the end of the day, the Universal Orlando Resort is synonymous with Jurassic Park. This film franchise, along with Jurassic World, is majorly represented. As we previously mentioned, Juriassc World VelociCoaster is an incredible thrill ride that really packs a punch.

Guests may also want to experience the Jurassic Park River Adventure for a more classic and slow-paced experience.

Unfortunately, this ride is reportedly in bad shape and in desperate need of some maintenance.

A concerned Guest recently revealed multiple issues on the ride, including missing animatronics and deteriorating equipment.

Half of the dinos reportedly do not move properly, with two dino animatronics now missing entirely.

This ride can also be found at Universal Studios Hollywood, but this version is themed specifically to the Jurassic World franchise. Guests on the west coast know this experience as Jurassic World – The Ride.

In other news, the Universal Orlando Resort is making great progress on its upcoming Epic Universe expansion. This new location will act as the third Park in Orlando.

This exciting new addition will feature dozens of new experiences themed around some of your favorite franchises. Most notably, Epic Universe will feature its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

