Disney Closes Iconic Railroad and Carousel Attractions

Several classic rides and attractions just closed at Disney, leaving Guests with limited options when it comes to rides.

The Disneyland Paris Resort features some of Disney’s best and most cherished attractions. Like most of the Disney Resorts, Guests will find a railroad at the European location. Trains are an important part of the Disney theme parks, harkening back to Walt Disney’s love for locomotives.

The Disneyland Paris Resort also features a carousel, something Guests will find at other Disney Resorts as well.

Unfortunately, both of these rides have closed at the Resort, leaving Guests with limited options.

Thankfully, these rides will not be closed for long. The Disneyland Railroad is set to reopen on June 7, with Le Carrousel de Lancelot returning on June 23. These two rides were not the only attractions closing today, with Pirates of the Caribbean also closing.

We previously reported on this closure, with it being the longest of the three. Pirates of the Caribbean is set to reopen at the end of the month.

We always hate to see rides close at the Disney Parks, and we hope these don’t affect any plans you have already made!

Although these closures are only less than a month in total length, it’s still incredibly sad to see rides like these shut down. Of course, Guests need to be prepared for downtime, but it’s always unfortunate for a ride as iconic as Pirates of the Caribbean to go offline.

As many of you will already know, the Walt Disney World Railroad in Orlando, Florida, experienced extended downtime due to the construction on TRON Lightclc’e Run, the Resort’s newest ride.

Guests were unable to experience the railroad for years, with it thankfully returning in late 2022.

What’s your favorite Disney ride or attraction? Is there a Disney ride that’s a must-do for you?