Disney Employees Block Castle, Deny Entry During Strike

An intense situation broke out at Disney, with Cast Members rushing to block entry through the Park’s iconic castle.

The last few weeks have been challenging for the Disneyland Paris Resort, to say th least. The European Resort has found itself between a rock and a hard place, with Cast Members going on strike for better pay and working conditions.

This all started back in May of 2023, when Disneyland Paris Cast Members demonstrated in the Park, resulting in the closure and cancellation of multiple rides, events, and attractions.

There have been several more public demonstrations since then, with support for Cast members only growing.

On Tuesday, June 6, Cast Members could be seen blocking the entrance to Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland’s Paris iconic centerpiece. Demonstrators held signs and waved flags directly in front of the castle gate.

A video of this event was shared on Twitter by DLP Report:

Disneyland Paris Cast Members on strike are blocking Sleeping Beauty Castle tonight in an attempt to cancel the performance of Disney D-Light and Disney Dreams. The shows are scheduled to start in less than 40 min, no announcement has been made just yet. pic.twitter.com/emhY0z3zJ1 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 6, 2023

This demonstration comes just after Disneyland Paris Resort President Natacha Rafalski stated that Disneyland Paris Cast Members will need to wait until at least August to discuss any changes to their wages and working conditions.

President Rafalski claimed that the Resort might not be profitable enough to support higher wages at all, a claim that will certainly draw criticism. President Rafalski mentioned how the Resort has become profitable recently, inferring that giving too much money away to Cast Members may hurt the financial standing of the already-troubled European Resort.

Only time will tell what happens later this year, but hopefully, Cast Member unions and Disneyland Paris can come to an agreement.

Both U.S. Disney Resorts have faced similar issues, with Walt Disney World employees recently reaching an agreement with The Mouse.

What are your thoughts on the current situation at Disneyland Paris? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates on this story!