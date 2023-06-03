Cast Member Strike Leads to Park-Wide Closures in Paris

Disneyland Paris faces multiple attraction closures, parade calculations, and more as the Cast Member strike continues throughout the Park. The magnitude of disruptions was so prevalent an official statement was released.

History Made in Disneyland Paris as Cast Member Strike Marches On

Today marks the next Cast Member strike at Disneyland Paris as protests for better pay have led to hundreds of Cast Members staging a peaceful walkthrough strike throughout the Park.

The strike comes just weeks after Disney Cast Members at Walt Disney World reached a new deal with Unions and Disney regarding higher wages, leading this European Disney Park to follow suit.

Disney Park even went as far as sending out a warning to Guests visiting the Park on the days of the strike, letting them know about the possibility of numerous disruptions throughout Disneyland Paris.

Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris reached four times higher than usual just a few days ago.

DLP Report on Twitter has been following the strike closely and posting updates daily, sometimes multiple times throughout the day, informing Guests about the recent developments. The above notification was sent to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris today, warning them of potential closures, disruptions, and cancelations due to the ongoing Cast Member strike.

No End for Strike? – Disneyland Paris

Over 500 Cast Members showed up today to protest their disagreements with Disney’s pay and benefits, demanding higher payment to help make a living.

The Dream…and Shine Brighter parade was canceled this morning as Cast Members staged a sit-down on Main Street, U.S.A. With this closure, Guests can expect rides, attractions, and more to continue to be disrupted as the strike continues.

Cast Members also gave out flyers in six different languages. They handed them out to Guests during their demonstration, apologizing and encouraging them to go to City Hall if they wanted a refund for their vacation.

At this rate, there’s no telling when these strikes will end. For now, there seems to be a schedule of sorts letting Guests know when the next strike will take place.

During today’s Cast Member strike, Disneyland Paris continued to face cancelations, disruptions, and more.