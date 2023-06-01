Disney Park Warns Away Guests as Cast Members Plan Another Strike

Just days after their last strike, Cast Members are set to walk out yet again on June 3.

The past few weeks have been tumultuous for Disneyland Paris, to say the least. After an initial strike on May 23, failed talks between Disneyland Paris and Cast Member unions on May 26, and another strike on May 30, Cast Members are set to protest for a third time on June 3, 2023.

Their demands are simple. Cast Members at the Resort’s Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and numerous hotels are requesting a monthly wage increase of €200, increased mileage allowances, and more flexible scheduling – something it seems Disneyland Paris management is reluctant to give them.

As with any strike, their past walkouts have been incredibly disruptive to Disneyland Paris Guests. The most recent strike on May 30 saw Main Street, U.S.A. closed off as Cast Members marched upon Sleeping Beauty Castle. They later gridlocked Avengers Campus over at Walt Disney Studios Park, as well as staging a procession through Fantasyland during which Guests cheered as they chanted: “We are the parade.”

Multiple shows and parades were also canceled, while wait times skyrocketed for attractions that typically require heavy Cast Member management, such as Autopia.

This strike involved 1,000 Cast Members – a significant increase on previous movements and the Resort’s biggest walkout ever. It’s safe to assume that the next strike on June 3 will drum up an even bigger presence as Cast Members grow increasingly frustrated with Disney’s lack of action.

Disney is clearly anticipating the same as it’s just introduced new, flexible conditions for Guests hoping to visit Disneyland Paris on June 3.

According to DLP Report, Guests can now postpone their visit to a later date. Dated tickets can be either rescheduled or refunded. Non-dated ticket reservations can be moved until 10 a.m. on June 3.

For those who do decide to visit the Park on June 3, there are sure to be just as many, if not more, disruptions as seen on May 30 and May 23. And that’s the whole point. Until Disney meets the demands of its workers, these strikes will continue to prove that the Cast Members are a vital cog in the magic machine.