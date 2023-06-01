Disney Park Shut Down Multiple Times by Ongoing Strikes, No Clear Sight on When Things Will Return to Normal

Tuesday was quite a day for folks visiting Disneyland Paris. A Cast Member strike has occurred inside the Park, and there is no clear line of sight on when things will return to normal. Everything from rides to parades was halted as Cast Members entered Disneyland Paris.

The next colossal disruption for anyone visiting Disneyland Paris will be in just a couple of days, on June 3.

Disneyland Paris is home to some fantastic and classic Disney attractions that we have all come to love and adore. But aside from the rides and parades, Disneyland Paris is also home to many Cast Members who feel they are not getting compensated correctly and asking for more benefits, which Disney is looking to fix soon.

The Cast Member strikes began here in the United States as Cast Member Unions clashed with Disney regarding higher pay and more benefits and rights for their jobs.

Ultimately, Cast Members got that higher pay and will receive more benefits in the coming years, according to Bob Iger, current CEO of Disney.

With word about the US-based Cast Members getting their demands met after protests and walkouts, it seems the strike has gone international. Disneyland Paris held its first Cast Member protests and sitdowns on May 24. Since then, things have not been too good for the already-struggling theme Park.

Disneyland Paris has been in disarray since the Cast Members went on strike, leading to multiple closes, parades shutting down, and ride wait times soaring for the most part.

Besides all this chaos, Disneyland Paris even made a statement telling folks about the strike, leading them away from the Park as most things will not be fully operational, closing down for an unspecified amount of time.

According to the DLPReport on Twitter, here is what was said about the ongoing strikes:

Disneyland Paris Cast Member Unions have warned of another day of strike actions tomorrow, Tuesday May 30. Park operations are likely to be disrupted, and entertainment canceled. If you have the flexibility to reschedule your visit, we would advise to do so.

Just this past Tuesday alone, the Disney Stars on Parade was canceled due to the number of Cast Members who went on strike through the Park, shutting down rides and causing many Guests to leave and not return.

As the strikes continue (the following strike action is planned for June 3), there is no telling when Disneyland Paris will return to normal.

For those looking to book a vacation to Disneyland Paris, we advise you to plan accordingly by checking Inside The Magic for any latest news concerning these strikes.

You can also check out the official Disneyland Paris website for more information or check out DLP Report on Twitter for the latest news from France.

