Disney Announces Discounts on Select Theme Park Tickets

Guests looking to stretch their dollars a little more are in luck, with Disney announcing a new theme park ticket discount.

Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the most magical and fun places you could visit. Filled with classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world,” as well as newer and more high-tech adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Disney Parks are truly incredible.

However, everyone knows that Disney is incredibly expensive as well, citing the average family thousands of dollars just for a weeklong vacation.

To combat this, the Disneyland Resort has revealed a new ticket deal for select Guests.

It seems like Disney’s prices are constantly increasing. From park tickets to food and snacks, nearly every aspect of a Disney vacation has seen a price increase in the last few years.

We don’t even need to mention Disney Genie+, Disney’s paid “FastPass” solution that allows Guests to make reservations and bypass standby queues.

However, Guests may be able to stretch their dollars a little further this summer with Disney sharing a new ticket deal for California residents.

The deal includes a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket starting at $83 a day. This deal is valid Monday through Thursday. Guests can snag a deal for $100 per day on Monday through Sunday.

This was confirmed by Scott Gustin on Twitter.

This deal is in effect for California residents starting June 12 and will last until September 28.

Typically, single-day tickets to Disneyland will run Guests around $110-120, meaning eligible Guests can save big this summer at “The Happiest Place on Earth!”

Will you be visiting Disneyland soon? Will you be taking advantage of this deal?