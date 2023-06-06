Disney Parade Disrupted By Shocking Public Sexual Display

A Disney Park parade was disrupted by a shocking public display. Check out the video here at Inside the Magic!

Unfortunately, Guests got a not-so-magical show recently, with mother nature taking over.

During a mid-day parade, Guests were witness to two ducks engaging in sexual intercourse right on Main Street!

You can check out the full video linked below:

Eventually, the ducks were stopped by Cast Members, and the parade was able to continue.

A sight like this is quite common at places like Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but for this to happen at Main Street U.S.A. is a whole other thing. Guests will be talking about this for years to come.

Have you ever seen something like this at Disney?