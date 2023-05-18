Animals Caught Having Sex in Disney World, Guests Stunned

Guests were stunned after the Disney Parks got a little too real.

At Disney World, Guests are offered four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. Each of these four theme parks has its own themes, rides, and locations that truly make them stand out. However, none of the Parks are as immersive as Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

From the moment Guests walk through the front gate, they are transported into a fantastical world centered on nature. The goal of Animal Kingdom is to promote conservation and instill the importance of animals to Guests.

At the Park, Guests can view hundreds of different types of animals, either on a walking trail or a full-fledged safari. However, sometimes Guests can get too immersed in nature.

While Disney attempts to control what Guests see as much as possible, this becomes quite challenging when real animals are involved. Anyone who’s experienced Kilimanjaro Safaris at the Park knows that animals have a mind of their own, forcing drivers to come to a complete stop fairly often.

Recently, Guests were, well, stunned after seeing mother nature at work. Two tortoises were caught “in the act” at Animal Kingdom, as you can see in the photo below:

This is, of course, far from the first time this has happened, nor will it be the last. As we said earlier, Animal Kingdom is as educational as it is fun, allowing Guests to get an incredibly close look at nature. However, as is the case here, some Guests may have gotten a little closer than they wished.

Animal Kingdom is not just home to real-life animals, as Disney Imagineers wanted to explore extinct and mythological creatures as well. This is why Guests will find prehistoric dinosaurs at the Park as well as the Na’vi in Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Have you ever witnessed something like this at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? What’s your favorite Disney World Park?