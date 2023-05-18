Medical Emergency Reported on Disney World Coaster

A Guest reportedly faced a medical emergency at Walt Disney World, forcing an entire attraction to close and evacuate.

One Guest recently shared a troubling incident that they witnessed at the Disney Parks online, asking if others witnessed the same incident. While they were in the queue for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom, they were asked to leave.

They claim a stretcher arrived on the scene, and paramedics reportedly took a Guest away. They stated that everyone was forced to evacuate the attraction and the queue.

It’s important to remember that Walt Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, in what is essentially swamp land. It’s incredibly hot and humid at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and it’s super common for Guests to feel the effects of the brutal Florida sun.

Thankfully, Disney Guests ar in great hands, with an amazing team of Cast Members, security officers, and first responders ready to arrive any moment.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is one of Disney’s most beloved and iconic roller coasters, taking Guest son “The wildest ride in the wildness!” The ride is located in the Frontierland section of Magic Kingdom, the land that once featured Splash Mountain before it closed earlier in 2023.

For those who may not know, Disney s currently working on completely retheming Splash Mountain as we know it, transforming it into an al new experience based on Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog.

This new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and is set to open at Walt Disney World sometime in 2024. Disneyland’s version will soon follow, with the version of Splash Mountain found at Tokyo Disneyland expected to stay the same.

