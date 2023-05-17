Disney World Attraction Officially Destroyed, Gone Forever

Disney is continuing to dismantle and destroy an incredibly-controversial attraction found in Orlando, Florida.

If you’ve been to Disney World recently, then you’ll know EPCOT is not the same theme park we know and love. Disney has been renovating and overhauling a majority of the theme park, adding new experiences, rides, and attractions. The most recent addition was Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Park’s first-ever roller coaster. This thrilling adventure places Guests on a mission to, well, guard the galaxy with the entire crew from Marvel’s most unique series of films.

Soon, EPCOT will be home to a new attraction inspired by Dsienys’s Moana franchise. However, one attraction closed forever earlier in 2023, and we can’t say we’re that sad to see it go.

Harmonious, EPCOT’s most recent nighttime spectacular, soft-opened to Guests back in 2021 and instantly became one of the most controversial attractions at Walt Disney World. The show truly was nothing like anything we’ve ever seen before, including pyrotechnics, lighting, fountains, and music, all working together to create harmony within the theme park.

However, this show did not go over well with a large portion of Guests. The attraction faced criticism from the jump. At the very beginning of the show, fans were torn on the new look as well as hated the fact that part of the show obstructed the view across the World Showcase Lagoon.

Disney permanently closed this attraction in 2023, with crews working quickly to dismantle the barges located in World Showcase Lagoon.

New photos show progress made on Harmonious, as shared by bioreconstruct:

At left in this aerial is the demolition site of the Harmonious barges. Note the service barges staged at the island. pic.twitter.com/4cHRsXAosb — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 12, 2023

A giant crane now towers over the former site of the nighttime show:

In park view of the Harmonious demolition barges staged at an island, and the crane rising above the demolition worksite. pic.twitter.com/y6BLX7QS0M — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 13, 2023

The photos shared below detail the totality of the destruction:

Aerial look at demolition of a Harmonious stargate barge section (it had 3, as a square) and an in-park view today of a taco barge.

Bases of these barges were similar. Note in first photo how relatively thin the below-water buoyancy was. pic.twitter.com/3oU6OD4GYv — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 13, 2023

Aerial photo yesterday of show barge docks in center of World Showcase Lagoon, and in-park photos today.

The L-shaped dock was a pocket the Illluminations globe was steered into. Later the dock for the Harmonious stargate. Square docks added for the taco barges. pic.twitter.com/ZIY0QSMX3A — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 13, 2023

As a new post on Reddit shares, the final barge has been removed from the lagon:

As you can see, Disney is wasting no time in dismantling and destroying Hamronious. A new show is expected to replace Hamrnious sometime in 2023.

