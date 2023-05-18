New Photos Reveal Progress on Disneyland Remodel

Disney is hard at work on one of the more unique and interesting remodels happening at its Parks and Resorts.

Over the last few years, the Disneyland Resort has expanded in some big ways. Marvel fans can now head over to Avengers Campus for an incredible and immersive superhero experience. Guests can interact with some of their favorite Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Black Widow, and more.

Guests on the West Coast can now also experience Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World. This attraction came as a part of the remodel of Mickey’s Toontown at Disney California Adventure.

However, this is not the only area of the Disneyland Resort that will soon be completely changed.

At D23 Expo in September 2022, the Chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, revealed that Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure would soon transform into San Fransokyo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6 (2014). While many Baymax fans were delighted, some Disney Park aficionados were sad to see another original Imagineer-themed area replaced by an Intellectual Property (IP).

We now have more updates regarding this remodel. New photos of the Boudin Bakery Tour have been shared on Twitter, showing tarps covering the former location:

Scaffolding is now up all around the Boudin Bakery Tour for its transformation to San Fransokyo Square

As you can see, Disney is hard at work on transforming this space.

At this time, we still do not have an official date for the opening of San Fransokyo. We also do not know what to expect in terms of location closures due to this remodel. However, Inside the Magic will continue to report on the Pacific Wharf reimagining.

Are you excited about these Disneyland changes? What’s your favorite new addition to Disneyland?