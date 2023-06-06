Disney Begins Renovation of Divisive Florida Attraction

One of the most divisive rides and attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort is currently undergoing a makeover.

The Walt Disney World is home to so many incredible rides, attractions, and experiences, so we’re not surprised it’s called “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

From Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios to Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, Guests will find dozens of amazing and out-of-this-world things to do and enjoy.

However, not every ride is a winner and there are plenty of rides that Guests just don’t love for one reason or another.

EPCOT is home to some of the most controversial rides in all of Walt Disney World. While the Park itself is incredible and a crucial part of Disney’s history, it, unfortunately, features some of the most divisive experiences Disney has ever had.

Mission: SPACE is perhaps the ride with the most lukewarm reception among Walt Disney World Guests. This motion simulator ride mimics the effects of a space launch, putting Guests in a space training program.

During their “mission,” Guests will need to work together and push all the right buttons to complete their task.

Disney has begun work on the exterior of this attraction, with walls now blocking certain parts of the outdoor area.

The ride will remain operational, but Guests will notice that the exterior of the attraction may look quite different in the coming days and weeks.

As we said earlier, EPCOT is home to some of Disney’s most controversial rides ever. Another example is Journey Into Imagination with Figment.

This attraction has a long and troubled history that’s too long to get into, but over the years, EPCOT has featured three different versions, with the current iteration being considered the worst.

What’s your least favorite ride at Walt Disney World? Is it one of these we mentioned?