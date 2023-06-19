Johnny Depp Animatronic Partially Dismantled on Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean

Guests started to notice that one of the most iconic Disney characters of all time is looking quite strange in the Parks.

In a bizarre turn of events, Guests actually started to notice that certain parts of the attraction were visible from the Disneyland Railroad. Pirates of the Caribbean is normally viewable from this attraction, though not usually in this way.

As we’ve covered here at Inside the Magic, Pirates of the Caribbean closed at the Disneyland Paris Resort for refurbishment earlier in June.

The classic attraction will not return until the end of the month, meaning Guests looking for a swashbuckling adventure will be out of luck for several weeks.

As work continues on the ride, certain parts became visible to Guests, parts that Disney may not have wanted anyone to see.

A recent photo shared on Twitter highlighted this problem, revealing that Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow animatronic had been partially ripped apart, sporting a completely-bald new look.

You can see a photo of the figure down below:

I think someone may want to tell Disneyland Paris that you can see the scalped head of the Jack Sparrow animatronic under refurbishment from the railroad… #DisneylandParis lol pic.twitter.com/3uPLRN2gry — EuroDisney Archives 🌐 (@EuroDisArchives) June 18, 2023

The photo comes from a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it video of the attraction:

The original video taken today 3:00pm

The original video taken today 3:00pm pic.twitter.com/But7uFAkae — EuroDisney Archives 🌐 (@EuroDisArchives) June 18, 2023

Hopefully, Disney gets the hint and hides Captain Jack Sparrow a little bit better from Guests. Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most popular and iconic attractions at the Disney Parks, but it didn’t always feature the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow.

These rides remained relatively unchanged for decades until Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was released in 2006. Disney sued this movie to activate the “synergy machine,” adding elements and characters from the films into the ride. This included, of course, Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, who can be seen throughout the ride.

In other news, the Disneyland Paris Resort recently held its pride event for 2023, which completely sold out weeks in advance.

This special celebration included several limited-time opportunities for Guests to enjoy, including some live entertainment.

The battle between Disneyland Paris and its employees is also ongoing Cast Members continue to strike for better pay and working conditions.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney Park?