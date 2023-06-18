Disney Cancels Singer During Pride Night Celebration

Disney’s special event went slightly haywire, with the Park allegedly shutting down a highly-anticipated performance.

The Disneyland Paris Resort recently held its pride event on June 17, 2023. This event featured special shows and a “joyful atmosphere.” at the Walt Disney Studios Park, which stayed open until 2 a.m. Part of the celebration included live performances by various artists, including Calum Scott, who went viral with his rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” a few years back.

Tickets to the event were sold out weeks ahead of time, indicating the pride night would be incredibly successful. However, technical issues arose during Calum Scott’s planned performance, leaving his set canceled.

Guests were extremely disappointed they did not get to see him perform, as you can see below:

Update: @calumscott is in the crowd, upset that his set was just canceled due to an apparent technical issue. Calum offered to do an acoustic set, and it sounds like Disney refused.

What’s strange is that Calum Scott apparently tried to continue with the show, but Disney told him no. He could be seen telling Guests he tried to continue with an acoustic version but claimed Disney shut it down:

Disneyland in California also recently hosted a pride-themed event called Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. This special celebration marked the first-ever pride event at the resort and proved to be quite popular.

Guests could experience unique and limited-time events and theming, as well as enjoy a somewhat-less-crowded Resort.

This event prompted a few protestors to publicly demonstrate outside the entrance of the Resort, pushing back against Disney’s so-called LGBTQ+ agenda. The group claims that Disney is “a place for kids” and that the “magic of childhood needs to be preserved.”

