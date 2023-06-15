Disney World Park Closed Indefinitely, Attractions Now Testing

One of the “coolest” parks at the Walt Disney World Resort is closed indefinitely, but we can take a look at what’s going on.

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most fun places to spend a family vacation. From thrilling rides and attractions to spectacular live events and delicious food, there’s a reason everyone calls it “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, with the Resort being located in Orlando, Florida, one of the biggest issues Guests will have to deal with is the intense heat and humidity.

Thankfully, the Walt Disney World Resort offers two incredible water parks to Guests wanting to cool off and take a break from the brutal Florida sun.

Guests have the choice between Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, both of which offer some incredible theming and super-fun attractions. Blizzard Beach features one of Walt Disney World’s most-intense attractions ever, Summit Plummet, a massive, nearly-straight-down water slide.

However, Disney’s water parks have not both been operational at the same time in years, with Blizzard Beach currently closed for refurbishment.

Avid theme park photographer bioreconstruct recently snapped a photo of the closed Park, getting a sneak peek at Disney testing the massive wave pool:

Aerial look at wave pool testing in Blizzard Beach. Park is closed for refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/YOkIKXqFli — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 15, 2023

As we stated earlier, Disney has not had both water parks open at the same time, meaning Guests are left without a choice as to which one they visit in any given year.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is closed indefinitely, though we can expect it to return sometime in early 2024. We hope to see both water parks operate normally at the same time very soon! Of course, Guests can still enjoy Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, as well as Disney Springs.

Have you visited Walt Disney World’s water parks? What’s your favorite?