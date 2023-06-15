Disney Is Closing a Ride Weeks After It Reopens

Disney is closing a ride just weeks after it reopened at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

It’s no secret that the Disneyland Resort has quite possibly one of the most cherished collections of rides in the entire world. From Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds to “it’s a small world” and the Indiana Jones Adventure, Guests have poured in from all across the globe for a chance to experience classic Disney magic at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

However, like all theme parks, rides and attractions need downtime, closing for necessary maintenance from time to time. It’s an unfortunate truth about every theme park, from Universal Studios to Six Flags.

However, it’s not every day that three rides or attractions are taken down at the same time, and Disney is closing a ride very soon.

We learned about some upcoming closures back in April of 2023, with Disney announcing that not one but three classic Disneyland attractions would be shutting down indefinitely. The closures would affect Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan’s Flight, some of the most iconic and beloved attractions in theme park history.

All three of these rides closed on June 5 but were expected to return later this summer. Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride will reopen on June 16, but it was just revealed that Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride will close yet again.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride will be closing down again on July 24 and will not reopen until August 11.

We are not sure what’s causing issues for these classic rides, but we hope they are all able to operate normally once again very soon.

What’s your favorite classic Disney ride or attraction? Let us know in the comments section below!