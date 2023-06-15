Disney Seemingly Confirms Bizarre New Park Stunt Show

A rumored attraction may actually be heading to the Disney Parks, with new information seemingly confirming the bizarre new experience.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has changed significantly in the last few years, with several exciting projects taking shape. By far, the largest and most exciting addition came in 2022 when Avengers Campus opened at Walt Disney Studios Park.

This immersive area is a dream come true for fans of Marvel and the MCU in general. At Avengers Campus, Guests have the opportunity to meet tons of their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, and many more.

Walt Disney Studios Park is also set to receive its own Frozen (2013) land sometime in 2025.

However, these aren’t the only way the Resort has and will be expanding.

The Resort is also currently working on overhauling its Disney Village area. This area essentially acts like Disney Springs at Walt Disney World or Downtown Disney at Disneyland, allowing Guests to shop and eat til they drop.

However, one of the more mysterious additions to the Resort may have just been confirmed, and it’s quite shocking.

We recently reported on a strange new attraction rumored to be heading to the Disneyland Paris Resort. According to OutsidEars, a BMX show inspired by Alice in Wonderland (1951) is coming to the Park in 2024.

At the moment, this is only a rumor, but recent recruitment information seemingly confirms that, yes, Disney is developing a BMX show themed around Alice in Wonderland.

We’ve seen several stunt shows at the Disney Parks over the years, with Lights, Motors, Action!: Extreme Stunt Show and the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney’s Animal Kingdom even had a Tarzan-themed show called Tarzan Rocks! where performers zipped by on vines and roller skates.

While a BMX stunt show featuring Alice may seem weird, it’s not that crazy when taking a look at Disney Park’s history with these types of attractions.

Guests can still experience Lights, Motors, Action!: Extreme Stunt Show at Disneyland Paris, as the European Resort is where the show originated from. Disney recently filed a permit for this experience, indicating some changes, as minor as they may be, are coming.

In other news, Disneyland Paris has been at the center of discussion a lot recently due to the ongoing Cast Member strike situation. Starting earlier in 2023, Disneyland Paris Cast Members began publicly protesting the working conditions of the Resort and demanding more pay.

Since the first strike, several more have followed, with Disney and Cast Member Unions yet to come to an agreement.

Have you been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite show at the Disney Parks?