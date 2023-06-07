Unusual ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Show Apparently Coming to Disney Park

A new show is heading to Disneyland Paris – and it’s totally different from anything the Resort has done before.

Lately, it feels like all we hear about Disneyland Paris is ‘new, new, new.’ The Resort is currently in the middle of a massive investment project that started with the opening of Marvel’s Avengers Campus and the renovation of Disney’s Hotel New York into Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

Walt Disney Studios Park is also set to receive its own Frozen (2013) land in 2025, as well as a third land originally announced as a Star Wars area but now heavily rumored to draw inspiration from The Lion King (1994).

These projects may be a few years off, but thankfully there’s plenty to look forward to in the meantime. This summer, Walt Disney Studios Park will also welcome a unique Pixar musical – “TOGETHER – a Pixar Musical Adventure.” A Pixar restaurant, Casa de Coco: Restaurante de Familia, will also open in Disneyland Park.

As for 2024, it seems like Walt Disney Studios Park will premiere a second show. According to OutsidEars, a BMX show inspired by Alice in Wonderland (1951) is coming to the Park next year.

In May, Disney filed a building permit for the “construction of metal sets, a training tent, and technical rooms inside the stage area of the existing building.” Said building is the remaining structure left over from “Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular” – the car stunt show that previously ran for 20 years before closing in 2020 when Disneyland Paris closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney has also posted auditions for a new rumored BMX stunt show, with OutsidEars reporting that successful applicants will receive contracts that run from February to September 2024.

For now, there’s no official confirmation from Disney on the theme of the BMX show or when it will debut. It’s tough to picture how an Alice in Wonderland attraction would slot into the former site of “Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular,” considering that the surrounding area has since been rethemed into Marvel’s Avengers Campus. Stay tuned for more updates.