Disney Confirms Opening Date of New Pixar Musical

As it continues to celebrate the Grand Finale of its 30th Anniversary, Disneyland Paris has confirmed the opening of its brand-new stage show.

Since opening in 2002, Walt Disney Studios Park has long been viewed as the runt of the Disney Park litter. With few attractions upon its debut – and a visibly lower budget than other Disney locations – its transformation has been a long, slow, and somewhat frustrating path.

Today it’s home to some of Disneyland Paris’ most popular attractions, including Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, Crush’s Coaster, and Tower of Terror. Last year marked the opening of a whole new land – Avengers Campus – with a Frozen (2013) themed land on the way in 2025. It’s also set to receive a third new land, originally announced as a Star Wars area but rumored to now receive a different theme upon the mixed responses to Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Disney World.

These two new lands may be far off in the future, but thankfully Guests don’t have to wait long for new experiences at the Park. As announced in April, Walt Disney Studios Park is set to receive an original Pixar musical – now confirmed to debut this summer!

According to DLP Report, “TOGETHER – a Pixar Musical Adventure” will premiere for the press on July 8, 2023, with an official opening scheduled “shortly after” this date.

A unique show designed exclusively for Disneyland Paris, Disney says that it “will combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs” and that “Guests will find out how music and friendship bring us together.” It replaces the former site of “Cinemagique” and “Marvel Super Heroes United.”

While there’s no confirmation on the characters featured in “TOGETHER – a Pixar Musical Adventure,” concept art suggests that Guests can expect appearances from Sulley, Mike Wazowski, and Boo from Monsters, Inc. (2001), as well as Woody, Buzz, and Jessie from Toy Story (1995). The show is thought to last 30 minutes and includes live music from a band of eight musicians.